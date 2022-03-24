RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya on revenge mission ahead of Kabaddi final

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenya will face off against Bangladesh in the final

Kenya are set to face off against Bangladesh in the Kabaddi final on Thursday, March 24
Kenya are set to face off against Bangladesh in the Kabaddi final on Thursday, March 24

Kenya will be looking to win the Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament title when they face Bangladesh in the final of the eight-nation event at the Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Recommended articles

Bangladesh earlier stormed into the final after they defeated Iraq by 55-36 in the second semifinal while Kenya confirmed the final berth by beating Sri Lanka by 49-29 points in the first semifinal held at the same venue on Wednesday.

All-rounder Victor Onyango Obiero emerged man of the match getting a reward of 10000 Bangladesh Taka (Sh13,298.06).

In this year's tournament, Kenya won all its group stage matches against Indonesia 64-20, beat Iraq 54-29 and yesterday defeated Nepal 65-19 in the competition that is going on in the capital.

Kenya will be on a revenge mission in today's final as Bangladesh emerged unbeaten champions in the last edition of the tournament after they defeated Kenya by 34-28 points last year.

The Kenyan team is also using this year's tournament to prepare for the World Cup in December 2022 in Dubai, a competition in which they also finished second last year.

Kabaddi is basically a combative two team sport, with four players on each side; it is played for a period of either 15 or 20 minutes with a 5 minutes break.

The core idea of the game is to score points by raiding into the opponent's court and touching, tagging or wrestling as many defence players as possible without getting caught while holding their breath.

Kabaddi team won bronze at the 2019 World cup Championship
Kabaddi team won bronze at the 2019 World cup Championship Pulse Live Kenya

The raider must then return to his half of the court on the same breath. The defenders would have formed a chain for example by linking arms, if this is broken then a member of that team is sent off.

If the raider runs out of breath then they are sent off. Every time a player goes out the opposition gain a point. The team with the most points will be declared the winner.

The name, sometimes chanted during a game, derives from a Hindi word meaning "holding of breath", which is a part of the game.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya on revenge mission ahead of Kabaddi final

Kenya on revenge mission ahead of Kabaddi final

Khalwale drops out of Kakamega gubernatorial race in favour of Malala

Khalwale drops out of Kakamega gubernatorial race in favour of Malala

I was tied up, they called it 'Rambo' and I was crucified - torture victim speaks

I was tied up, they called it 'Rambo' and I was crucified - torture victim speaks

Suspected serial fraudster arrested hiding in a water tank

Suspected serial fraudster arrested hiding in a water tank

Kibra based students to compete for Sh11 million cash prize

Kibra based students to compete for Sh11 million cash prize

Shocking details of how Nigerian was tortured in Kenya

Shocking details of how Nigerian was tortured in Kenya

Mama Ngina Kenyatta shares her thoughts on Uhuru-Ruto fallout

Mama Ngina Kenyatta shares her thoughts on Uhuru-Ruto fallout

Eddie Ndichu skips court for the third time

Eddie Ndichu skips court for the third time

How illicit weapons trade in Somalia poses risk to Kenya

How illicit weapons trade in Somalia poses risk to Kenya

Trending

Meet Wanjigi's little-known daughter Wambui [Video]

Wambui Wanjigi at the Safina Party NDC held at Bomas of Kenya

3 KDF heros awarded for rescuing US soldiers during Al Shabaab siege

Soldiers take up position as they take part in a simulated military exercise

Uhuru quietly reorganises Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 into law.

Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Karua expresses displeasure with NTV news anchor's questions