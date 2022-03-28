RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya to receive millions recovered from corrupt officials

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Over sh60 million seized from two Kenyan suspects

Samuel Gichuru (L) and Chris Okemo (R) pictured in court in 2016 at a hearing on their extradition case
Samuel Gichuru (L) and Chris Okemo (R) pictured in court in 2016 at a hearing on their extradition case

Kenya and the UK governments have signed an agreement today, Monday March 28 to send millions of dollars of stolen funds recovered by Jersey authorities back to Kenya, where it will be spent on purchasing Covid-19 equipment.

Recommended articles

The deal with Jersey, a self-governing island in the English Channel, has been hailed as "a victory for the people of Kenya" by officials.

The agreement is the latest step taken by both governments to secure the return of the funds which were confiscated by the Royal Court of Jersey in February 2016.

The money – stolen by the former Kenya Power managing director Samuel Gichuru and ex-Energy minister Chris Okemo – was retrieved through operations led by UK law enforcement agencies.

Former Kenya Power Managing Director Samuel Gichuru and former Energy minister Chris Okemo (right) during the mentioning of an extradition case against them at a Nairobi court. FILE PHOTO
Former Kenya Power Managing Director Samuel Gichuru and former Energy minister Chris Okemo (right) during the mentioning of an extradition case against them at a Nairobi court. FILE PHOTO Pulse Live Kenya

The corrupt activities took place in Kenya and in May 2011, the United Kingdom issued a warrant of arrest against Gichuru and former Nambale MP Okemo over alleged corruption and money laundering.

The Royal Court of Jersey in 2017 made a confiscation order to seize $540,330.69 (Sh61 million) held in the offshore account of Windward Trading Limited – the entity Gichuru used to receive kickbacks in exchange for the award of lucrative tenders to foreign firms.

Extradition process

Last year, the two culprits lost a bid to block their extradition to Jersey Island to face justice. Supreme Court judges overturned the judgement of the Court of Appeal which stopped the extradition proceedings before the Chief Magistrate’s court.

The judges, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Mohammed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndungu and William Ouko and Smoking Wanjala say the Director of Public Prosecutions rightly commenced the extradition proceedings before the Magistrate’s court.

They disallowed the judgment of the Court of Appeal which held that its the Attorney General who ought to have commenced the extradition proceedings.

Chief Justice Martha Koome
Chief Justice Martha Koome Pulse Live Kenya

They said the extradition proceedings are criminal in nature which ought to start with a criminal investigation and not through the AG.

With the funds now on their way from Jersey to Kenya, the focus turns to the possible extradition from Kenya to Jersey of the two accused men.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya to receive millions recovered from corrupt officials

Kenya to receive millions recovered from corrupt officials

Ruto answers accusations of plotting to impeach Uhuru

Ruto answers accusations of plotting to impeach Uhuru

What few will admit about DP Ruto's UDA [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

What few will admit about DP Ruto's UDA [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

I sacrificed a lot - Ngirici speaks of selling multi-million family property for DP Ruto

I sacrificed a lot - Ngirici speaks of selling multi-million family property for DP Ruto

Ronald Karauri campaigns for Raila, promises to eradicate bad leadership

Ronald Karauri campaigns for Raila, promises to eradicate bad leadership

Uhuru spills on how DP Ruto wanted him out of office

Uhuru spills on how DP Ruto wanted him out of office

Ida Odinga booed in Meru after host denied other leaders a chance to speak

Ida Odinga booed in Meru after host denied other leaders a chance to speak

Moses Kuria summoned, to appear before authorities on March 30

Moses Kuria summoned, to appear before authorities on March 30

Raila announces his pick for Kakamega Governor

Raila announces his pick for Kakamega Governor

Trending

Meet Wanjigi's little-known daughter Wambui [Video]

Wambui Wanjigi at the Safina Party NDC held at Bomas of Kenya

Anonymous well wisher donates Sh57million in honour of Ken Okoth

St Lawrence University - New York, announces $500,000 gift to fund Ken Okoth Black American Music Project

Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Karua expresses displeasure with NTV news anchor's questions

Uhuru quietly reorganises Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 into law.