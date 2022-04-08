RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

EAC member states unveil new map

Cyprian Kimutai

Presidents Kenyatta, Kagame, Museveni, and Tshisekedi witnessed the unveiling

The new East Africa Community map comprising Democratic Republic of Congo, the bloc's newly admitted Member State
The new East Africa Community map comprising Democratic Republic of Congo, the bloc's newly admitted Member State/Photo by @StateHouseKenya/Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta was joined by Heads of State from Uganda, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo; Yoweri Museveni, Paul Kagame, and Félix Tshisekedi respectively to officially unveil the new map of the East African Community (EAC).

The map was unveiled on Friday April 8, after Tshisekedi signed the Treaty of Accession to the EAC, cementing DRC's admission as the 7th member of the intergovernmental organisation.

Welcoming DR Congo into the EAC, President Kenyatta said the coming of the new member into the Community will open doors of opportunity for expanded trade and cooperation.

Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (2nd from left), Paul Kagame (2nd from right), Yoweri Museveni (left) and Felix Tshisekedi (right) today at State House, Nairobi, witnessed the accession of the DR Congo into the East African Community (EAC).
Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (2nd from left), Paul Kagame (2nd from right), Yoweri Museveni (left) and Felix Tshisekedi (right) today at State House, Nairobi, witnessed the accession of the DR Congo into the East African Community (EAC). Pulse Live Kenya

“With the accession of the DRC, our Community's population now stands at about 300 million and our combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will now stand at $250 billion,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta, who is also the chairman of the EAC said the move will be followed by immediate removal of all existing non-tariff barriers as well as limitations on the movement of capital, good, services and people.

President Tshishekedi on the other hand said the admission of DR Congo into the EAC was a fulfilment of dreams held by his country’s ancestors more than 60 years ago, adding that it marked a decisive shift in the country’s foreign and economic policy.

President Felix Tshisekedi today at State House, Nairobi, signing the treaty of accession of the DR Congo into the East African Community (EAC).
President Felix Tshisekedi today at State House, Nairobi, signing the treaty of accession of the DR Congo into the East African Community (EAC). Pulse Live Kenya

“DR Congo will actively play its role within the community so that it can become stronger and more prosperous,” President Tshishekedi said.

Presidents Museveni and Kagame both congratulated DRC for joining the EAC and pledged to work more closely with all member countries to deepen integration.

