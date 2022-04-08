EAC member states unveil new map

The map was unveiled on Friday April 8, after Tshisekedi signed the Treaty of Accession to the EAC, cementing DRC's admission as the 7th member of the intergovernmental organisation.

Welcoming DR Congo into the EAC, President Kenyatta said the coming of the new member into the Community will open doors of opportunity for expanded trade and cooperation.

“With the accession of the DRC, our Community's population now stands at about 300 million and our combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will now stand at $250 billion,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta, who is also the chairman of the EAC said the move will be followed by immediate removal of all existing non-tariff barriers as well as limitations on the movement of capital, good, services and people.

President Tshishekedi on the other hand said the admission of DR Congo into the EAC was a fulfilment of dreams held by his country’s ancestors more than 60 years ago, adding that it marked a decisive shift in the country’s foreign and economic policy.

“DR Congo will actively play its role within the community so that it can become stronger and more prosperous,” President Tshishekedi said.