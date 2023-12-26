The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya unveils ambitious plan for military equipment

Chinedu Okafor

Kenya recently announced its budget for purchasing military equipment for its security personnel. The nation stated that it will spend Sh7 billion ($45 million) every year. The initial budget was lower, but due to the intervention of the country’s head of state, some changes were made.

Kenya unveils ambitious plan for military equipment over 5 years
Kenya unveils ambitious plan for military equipment over 5 years
  • Kenya allocates Sh7 billion ($45 million) annually for advanced security equipment.
  • President Ruto's intervention expands the initial budget from Sh20 billion to Sh37 billion over 5 years.
  • Kindiki ensures priority distribution of modern equipment, including drones and MRAPs.

Recommended articles

Kenya’s Ministry of Interior has revealed plans to spend Sh7 billion annually on the acquisition of weapons for security personnel, according to a report seen in the Kenyan news publication, The Star. The announcement was made by the Cabinet Secretary of Interior and Administration of National Government Kithure Kindiki.

The overall budget would be dispersed during a 5-year period, where Sh 7 billion would be expended annually from an overall pool of Sh 37 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial budget for the program had been set at Sh 20 billion, by the president of the country, President William Ruto advocated for an increase which was then expanded to Sh37 billion.

On Tuesday the cabinet secretary in Baringo said that the government has already authorized the five-year programme.

Read also: Here’s how Kenya and Nigeria are joining forces to combat cyber threats

"The first consignment of modern equipment that includes MRAPs, aerial surveillance kits that include drones, and personal protective gear is on the way and will be arriving in the country in the next seven to 10 days,” Kithure Kindiki stated.

The CS noted that the program was initiated owing to the president’s concerns about security challenges. He said steps had been taken to ensure that the weapons got to the intended recipients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kithure Kindiki stated that he has already issued orders to ensure that once the cargo arrives in Mombasa, priority distribution would be provided to the areas of Ngaratuko, Baringo North, and Tiaty.

Drones, armored personnel gear, mobility equipment, and MRAPs will all be part of the acquisitions. The CS noted that there were also orders for aircraft but that could take longer to arrive.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Video of Kisii Woman rep scolding 'officer' who lost his wife goes viral

Video of Kisii Woman rep scolding 'officer' who lost his wife goes viral

New twist in Meru blogger Sniper's murder case as ODPP, DCI trade blame

New twist in Meru blogger Sniper's murder case as ODPP, DCI trade blame

13 notable Kenyans who passed away in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

13 notable Kenyans who passed away in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Consequences of defaulting on sovereign debt & how Ruto saved Kenya

Consequences of defaulting on sovereign debt & how Ruto saved Kenya

Kenya unveils ambitious plan for military equipment

Kenya unveils ambitious plan for military equipment

12 biggest news headlines of 2023 [Pulse Picks]

12 biggest news headlines of 2023 [Pulse Picks]

18 Kenyans who earned international recognition & awards in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

18 Kenyans who earned international recognition & awards in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Stop the hypocrisy! Dennis Itumbi's 'JusticeforSniper' remarks spark backlash

Stop the hypocrisy! Dennis Itumbi's 'JusticeforSniper' remarks spark backlash

Police confirm shooting of Nollywood actor Ijaduade by trigger-happy officer

Police confirm shooting of Nollywood actor Ijaduade by trigger-happy officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Popular 1824 club in Nairobi

Truth about Nairobi's popular 1824 club shutting down

Murdered Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani aka Snipper

Murdered blogger Snipper's last minutes alive & cause of death revealed

The scene of the accident involving a PSV bus and a truck along the Mombasa-Kwale road on Sunday, December 24

Deaths reported, scores injured in Sunday morning accident

David Mugonyi

Meet Ruto's aide taking over as Communications Authority director general