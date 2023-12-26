Kenya unveils ambitious plan for military equipment

Kenya’s Ministry of Interior has revealed plans to spend Sh7 billion annually on the acquisition of weapons for security personnel, according to a report seen in the Kenyan news publication, The Star. The announcement was made by the Cabinet Secretary of Interior and Administration of National Government Kithure Kindiki.

The overall budget would be dispersed during a 5-year period, where Sh 7 billion would be expended annually from an overall pool of Sh 37 billion.

The president's intervention

The initial budget for the program had been set at Sh 20 billion, by the president of the country, President William Ruto advocated for an increase which was then expanded to Sh37 billion.

On Tuesday the cabinet secretary in Baringo said that the government has already authorized the five-year programme.

"The first consignment of modern equipment that includes MRAPs, aerial surveillance kits that include drones, and personal protective gear is on the way and will be arriving in the country in the next seven to 10 days,” Kithure Kindiki stated.

The CS noted that the program was initiated owing to the president’s concerns about security challenges. He said steps had been taken to ensure that the weapons got to the intended recipients.

Kithure Kindiki stated that he has already issued orders to ensure that once the cargo arrives in Mombasa, priority distribution would be provided to the areas of Ngaratuko, Baringo North, and Tiaty.