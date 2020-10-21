Kenyan members of parliament o Wednesday finally launched the full video of their take on the Jerusalema challenge.

The video was posted on the official YouTube channel of Kenya's National Assembly at 10 am.

The video included a prelude of Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo who proposed the motion during a recent session of the House.

According to the MP, the assembly made history as being the first parliament in the world to participate in the viral challenge.

The South African song has become an anthem worldwide due to the viral dance steps which have been adopted by individuals and corporate organizations alike.

Here is the full video courtesy of the National Assembly.