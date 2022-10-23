RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyan nurse killed at work by patient in the US

Charles Ouma

The suspected murderer was described as serial criminal who has been behind bars for more than half his life with a history of attacking women

File image of a crime scene cordoned off
File image of a crime scene cordoned off

Police in the US are investigating the murder of a Kenyan nurse who was stabbed to death while at work by a patient she was attending to on Tuesday, October 18 in North Carolina, United States.

Read Also

Reports indicate that June Onkundi was at work, attending to patients with mental health challenges when one of them stabbed her to death with a knife.

Police who were called to respond to an emergency at the Freedom House Recovery Center, based in Durham City in North Carolina found the lifeless body of the nurse.

Covering the sad news of her demise, ABC 11 TV described Onkundi as a “mother, wife, sister, cousin and a psychiatric nurse practitioner, Jane Onkundi was the epitome of love, taken too soon while doing exactly what she loved.”

The family of the deceased questioned the facility’s safety mechanism for its staff even as police investigate how the mentally-challenged patient was in possession of a knife which she used to end Onkundi’s life.

“I am confused because a place of work is supposed to provide safety mechanisms for the staff members to be safe just to make sure another family member does not go through the pain that we are going through today,” lamented Andrew Nyabwari, a brother-in-law to Onkundi.

June Onkundi
June Onkundi Pulse Live Kenya

“For us as family members, it is very painful we are saddened that the same very population she had the passion and desire to help is the one that finally took her away from us and left us now grieving with four children and a husband,” he added.

The suspect in the murder was identified as James Gomes, 47 who US media described as a “serial criminal who has been behind bars for more than half his life”.

“The suspect has a history of attacking women. Each time he gets out of prison, it’s a matter of mere months before he gets back behind bars again. Gomes was convicted in 2006 of attempted rape and kidnapping,” Reporter Sarah Kruger of WRAL TV explained, citing court records.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police officer commits suicide after opening fire on colleagues, killing 2

Police officer commits suicide after opening fire on colleagues, killing 2

Kenyan nurse killed at work by patient in the US

Kenyan nurse killed at work by patient in the US

New twist as 4 DCI officers arrested over missing Ruto poll experts speak

New twist as 4 DCI officers arrested over missing Ruto poll experts speak

Armed and rowdy police officer terrifies customers in banking hall

Armed and rowdy police officer terrifies customers in banking hall

Miguna Miguna’s appeal to Kenyans after making his phone number public

Miguna Miguna’s appeal to Kenyans after making his phone number public

4 officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit of the DCI arrested

4 officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit of the DCI arrested

Disbanded DCI squad killed 2 foreign experts in Ruto election team - Dennis Itumbi

Disbanded DCI squad killed 2 foreign experts in Ruto election team - Dennis Itumbi

Video of Uhuru enjoying life in retirement lights up social media

Video of Uhuru enjoying life in retirement lights up social media

My 2 conditions for accepting government appointment from Ruto - Miguna Miguna

My 2 conditions for accepting government appointment from Ruto - Miguna Miguna

Trending

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma

CS Monica Juma issues directions on celebrating Diwali

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

President Uhuru Kenyatta was conferred the 'Order of Freedom of Barbados' award

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations