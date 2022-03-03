RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Professor Miriam Were nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Professor Were has served Kenya's health sector for close to 50 years

Professor Miriam Were has been nominated for 2022 Nobel Peace Prize
Professor Miriam Were has been nominated for 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

Renowned public health Professor Miriam Were has put Kenya on the map after being nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Recommended articles

Professor Miriam Were was nominated by the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) and Quaker Peace and Social Witness (QPSW).

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to nominate Dr Miriam Were for the Nobel Peace Prize,” said Joyce Ajlouny, General Secretary of AFSC.

Ajlouny added: “Over the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical importance of public health policy and global health equity.

"Dr Were’s work on community-based health initiatives around the world is powerful and essential for building a just and peaceful future,” the statement concluded.

Professor Were has served in the health sector for close to 50 years.
Professor Were has served in the health sector for close to 50 years. Pulse Live Kenya

Ajlouny said the nomination was in recognition of Were’s tireless work since the 1970s in promoting trust between governments, health authorities, and the citizens through culturally sensitive programs.

Were’s focus has been on community health approaches, the efforts which they argue facilitate the uptake of health initiatives among the vulnerable people, including the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Professor Were has the opportunity to become the second Kenyan to win the Nobel Peace Prize after the late Professor Wangari Maathai.

Wangari Maathai Freedom corner at Uhuru Park. (Twitter)
Wangari Maathai Freedom corner at Uhuru Park. (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

Some of her most notable professional positions include directing the Community-Based Health Care (CBHC) Project in Kakamega, serving as Chief of Health and Nutrition in UNICEF Ethiopia and working as WHO Representative and Chief of Mission in Ethiopia.

She also directed the UN Population Fund Country Support Team (UNFPA/CST) for East and Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa. Were is also the founder of the UZIMA Foundation, an NGO for youth-empowerment.

She currently serves as Chairperson of the National AIDS Control Council (NACC) Kenya coordinating the national HIV/AIDS response in Kenya. She is also on the Lancet COVID-19 Commission.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya Power announces countrywide delay in Tokens, bill payments

Kenya Power announces countrywide delay in Tokens, bill payments

1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion - UNHCR

1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion - UNHCR

Tuju reveals what next for his political career after resigning from Cabinet and Jubilee

Tuju reveals what next for his political career after resigning from Cabinet and Jubilee

Senators' heated TV debate reveals unknown details of Kalonzo-Raila standoff

Senators' heated TV debate reveals unknown details of Kalonzo-Raila standoff

Police launch manhunt for woman after husband's murder in Molo

Police launch manhunt for woman after husband's murder in Molo

Sonko calls for justice after house-help was accused of child's death

Sonko calls for justice after house-help was accused of child's death

DP Ruto arrives in style at Karson Institute in the US [Video]

DP Ruto arrives in style at Karson Institute in the US [Video]

2022 Presidential Debates showrunners unveiled

2022 Presidential Debates showrunners unveiled

GSU graduates behind viral video sent on leave after 3-month retraining

GSU graduates behind viral video sent on leave after 3-month retraining

Trending

Professor Miriam Were nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Professor Miriam Were has been nominated for 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

Court gives life imprisonment to house help who abused 4 year old and filmed it

Latest Baringo bandit attack claims the life of Form 3 student

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

Uhuru unveils 30-foot art installation in Nairobi [Photos]

Tap of Plastics art installation at UN headquarters in Nairobi