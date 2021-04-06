A section of Kenyans have been angered by Narok Senator, Ledama Olekina’s tweet, admitting that President Uhuru Kenyatta is the one controlling parliament.

In the tweet seen by Pulse Live, Ledama said that parliament cannot check the executive and this is the reason the government is in a borrowing spree and no one can stop it.

He mentioned that the leaders of parliamentary committees are forced to conform to what the executive wants, or they are kicked out of the positions.

“President Uhuru has succeeded in controlling Parliament!! We can no longer check the executive! Leadership of Committees must toe the line or you are shown the door! This is why Kenya is in a borrowing spree and not even parliament can stop it! That’s the reality! Naked Truth!” said Senator Olekina.

Many Kenyans on Twitter disagreed with the Narok Senator’s remarks, as some went on to give their thoughts on what should happen, while others showed support for his remarks.

Here is how they reacted;