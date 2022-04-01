Kenyans celebrate Albert Ouma who said Raila is being controlled

Mr Ouma, appearing on NTV, articulated his assessment of the apex court's decision in a way that left many thinking he was an unsung expert on the controversial subject.

"I thank the judges for upholding the integrity of the citizens of Kenya, and we wish that the issue of BBI will not arise again in this country," the outspoken internet sensation declared.

He went on to take issue, in specific, with the BBI Bill proposal which had sought to increase the number of government positions.

"Somebody creating more offices and Kenyans supporting for more offices to be created by the political elite... and they were proposals of ati we do regional balancing... these are failures and the president has really failed this nation," Ouma stated.

Sentiments which have been raised by various other Kenyans who commented about the BBI initiative.

Declaring that he is a staunch supporter of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, Mr Ouma opined that the former Prime Minister had been ill-advised to initiate and support the bill.

Ouma went on to warn the Azimio La Umoja presidential flagbearer that some of his supporters were disappointed with him over the BBI project.

"Raila must go back to the drawing board, he must come back to his senses and go back to the Raila we used to know, not this Raila who is being controlled like a robot," the Mombasa resident stated.

Kenyans react to Albert Ouma's BBI rant

For saying it exactly as he believed it to be true, Albert has become a low-key hero for many other citizens who did not support the "reggae" project.

A popular online influencer who goes by Mosoima remarked: "I can't believe Albert Ouma did a comprehensive and accurate State of The Nation address in just 2 minutes."

Twitter influencer Bravin Yuri added: "Albert Ouma is a patriotic Kenyan. Well put."

"Albert Ouma, spoken my mind 100%. Our economy is bad, it can't sustain businesses, people are dying of hunger, Youths are jobless, our political leaders are only concerned who is going to be the next president," one Rainy Tamsin, alias Nyar Kisumu commented.

Kimutai Jerry proposed: "Why do we keep on recycling the fake professor Harman Manyora as political commentators when we've the likes of Albert Ouma with so much wisdom."