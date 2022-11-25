Kenyans divided after DPP's move to charge Eastleigh cop

According to IPOA, there is enough evidence to charge Corporal Rashid with the murder of Jamal Mohamed and Mohamed Dahir who were fatally shot at Eastleigh Nairobi county on March 2017.

“The ODPP, after independently interrogating the case file upheld IPOA’s findings that there is sufficient evidence to charge the officer with the offence of murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code,” read the statement by IPOA.

Rashid who is expected to appear at the Milimani law courts on December 8 is however loved and hated in equal measure.

To business people in Eastleigh, Mlango Kubwa, Pangani and Mathare his actions have seen the restoration of security and order which have seen the residents be able to run their daily affairs without fear of insecurity.

Human rights defenders and groups have, however, faulted the actions of the officer who used excessive force while executing his duties.

A Twitter user Abdiweli Duale said the charging of the cop would revive chaos in areas where he had already restored calm.

“The issue of the court wanting Ahmed Rashid to be charged with murder is totally unacceptable. Ahmed Rashid brought sanity in Pangani, Mlango kubwa and Eastleigh areas charging him is promoting insecurity and giving gangs unwanted confidence, this is a terribly bad move,” Duale said.

Ahmed Rashid

Another user Hajjy Mtrue said the presence of Rashid in Eastleigh thwarted the growth of criminal gangs which were even collecting revenue in the area.

“Before Ahmed Rashid came to Eastleigh the 'Superpower' gang group used to collect revenues in Eastleigh, stop Arresting him,” Hajjy said.

Abe Lincoln on the other hand supported the move by IPOA saying the actions by Ahmed Rashid took away lives that deserved fair hearings under the law.

“Ahmed Rashid shot and killed an unarmed suspect who was already in custody in full view of cameras and you want him to get away with it.That suspect deserved a fair court hearing as written in the constitution. The police ain't vigilantes,we all should be equal under law,” Lincoln said.