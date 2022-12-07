Abolition of boarding in primary schools splits Kenyans [Reactions]

Basic Education PS Dr Belio Kipsang stated that students in Grades One to Nine will require close supervision from parents and guardians beginning in 2023 and that children will be able to attend day schools at a lower cost.

“The real reason we want to do away with boarding schools is to make education affordable. On average, parents pay up to Sh45,000 per year in extra county schools and Sh53,000 in national schools in private schools,” explained the PS.

Furthermore, private schools will not be permitted to register boarding sections for junior secondary school.

New private primary schools that want to have boarding facilities will also be denied registration.

“We must walk together to make learners acquire [good] values. It’s the only way we shall be able to engage with our children.

“For the first nine years of learning, between Grades One and Nine, the government will insist on day schooling,” Kipsang reiterated.

The changes are detailed in the report issued to President William Ruto by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms last week.

“People in urban areas think everyone can access a good school for their child. Some rural areas are so remote that there are no good schools. Yet as an officer, you are posted there. Will you leave your children with neighbours or you will quit your job to stay with your children?” asked Miss Karu.

“The experience is relative for people. No one is forced to take their children to boarding while in primary school. It is a choice a parent makes and does not mean that they are running away from responsibilities,” said Paschal A. Norbert

“Government actions should start with interrogating why! How about girls that have escaped FGM and early marriages? Are they getting sent back to marauding fisis?” Evangeline Wanyama questioned.

“Boarding schools were a colonial creation and have already served their purpose. Good move,” Anthony Mwangi praised.

“In rural Kenya, they will just close down since they're not within a walking distance to run as day schools. The pupils will be moved to crowd the public schools. Urban residents won't understand this!” Michael Mutinda opposed.

“First, it isn't compulsory for all parents to take their children to boarding schools unless willing. Second, doing this means localization of learning shall take place and we all know the effects of localization on young adults,” added Allan Ogola.

“They should be (abolished), mtoto wa grade 4 unampeleka Nyeri boarding school na mzazi anaishi Voi, when will the parent monitor the child's growth?” commented Stephen Wanjohi.

“I firmly support since nowadays parents have neglected their parental responsibility, they want teachers to play both roles,” Nathan Mutua said.

“Yes, at that age, children deserve to bond with their parents. Boarding school might sound like a good idea but it takes so much from the child's relationship with their parents, inafika time mzazi haelewi ata mtoto wake,” Were supported.