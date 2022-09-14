RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyans notice 2 controversial figures who attended Ruto's luncheon at State House

Amos Robi

The State House luncheon was attended by invited guests and dignitaries

Harun Aydin, Allan Chesang and Chris Wamalwa at State House
Harun Aydin, Allan Chesang and Chris Wamalwa at State House

Following his inauguration on Tuesday, Kenyans have been discussing President William Ruto's first day in office and his first pronouncements as Head of State.

Among the discussions held by Kenyans online, was President Ruto's guest list at the luncheon that was held later in the day at State House, Nairobi.

Harun Aydin the controversial Turkish tycoon who was deported over links to terrorism was among the hundreds of guests who joined President Ruto at State House.

Photos shared online showed Aydin having a good time with Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang and former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa.

Aydin was deported after the then Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ordered his arrest as he tried to join President Ruto on a trip to Uganda. Ruto dismissed reports that Harun Aydin, was a man of questionable character.

The government noted that Aydin is a respected businessman who has a permit to operate in Kenya, a statement that was corroborated by the Turkish embassy.

Turkish investor Harun Aydin
Turkish investor Harun Aydin Pulse Live Kenya

Another controversial figure who was present at the State House luncheon was Kevin Obia who was in 2021 fined Sh300,000 after being involved in a Sh13 million fake gold scam.

Obia through his Instagram stories shared a photo on his way to State House which he captioned “enter like a boss”.

Businessman Don Bosco Gichana was also present, Gichana was jailed in Tanzania for five years after he pleaded guilty to money laundering and other crimes.

The event was also attended by comedians Jaymo Ule Msee and Chipukezey. Jaymo Ule Msee was the spokesperson for the Roots Party which lawyer George Wajackoyah was running for president under.

Kevin Obia and Ben Duvenchee at State House Nairobi
Kevin Obia and Ben Duvenchee at State House Nairobi(Photo; ben_duvenchee; Instagram) Kevin Obia and Ben Duvenchee at State House Nairobi(Photo; ben_duvenchee; Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

After the inauguration of the president, Canada-based Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna also announced that travel bans against him had been lifted and that he was going to land in Kenya soon.

“I'm happy to announce that President William Ruto has assured me that the Red Alerts will be lifted on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Thereafter, I will have my Kenyan Passport renewed and I'll announce the date of my return to my motherland. Bravo!” Miguna wrote.

Miguna has not been in Kenya since his deportation in 2018.

Amos Robi

