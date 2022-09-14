Kenyans notice 2 controversial figures who attended Ruto's luncheon at State House

Among the discussions held by Kenyans online, was President Ruto's guest list at the luncheon that was held later in the day at State House, Nairobi.

Harun Aydin the controversial Turkish tycoon who was deported over links to terrorism was among the hundreds of guests who joined President Ruto at State House.

Photos shared online showed Aydin having a good time with Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang and former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa.

Aydin was deported after the then Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ordered his arrest as he tried to join President Ruto on a trip to Uganda. Ruto dismissed reports that Harun Aydin, was a man of questionable character.

The government noted that Aydin is a respected businessman who has a permit to operate in Kenya, a statement that was corroborated by the Turkish embassy.

Kevin Obia attends Ruto's inauguration luncheon

Another controversial figure who was present at the State House luncheon was Kevin Obia who was in 2021 fined Sh300,000 after being involved in a Sh13 million fake gold scam.

Obia through his Instagram stories shared a photo on his way to State House which he captioned “enter like a boss”.

Businessman Don Bosco Gichana was also present, Gichana was jailed in Tanzania for five years after he pleaded guilty to money laundering and other crimes.

The event was also attended by comedians Jaymo Ule Msee and Chipukezey. Jaymo Ule Msee was the spokesperson for the Roots Party which lawyer George Wajackoyah was running for president under.

After the inauguration of the president, Canada-based Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna also announced that travel bans against him had been lifted and that he was going to land in Kenya soon.

“I'm happy to announce that President William Ruto has assured me that the Red Alerts will be lifted on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Thereafter, I will have my Kenyan Passport renewed and I'll announce the date of my return to my motherland. Bravo!” Miguna wrote.