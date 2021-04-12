Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino has aroused mixed reactions after he shared a list of how he thinks the 2022 Government’s top leadership will look like.

In his post across social media, the controversial MP said that Raila Odinga will be President and will be deputized by Kalonzo Musyoka, while the Prime Minister will be Uhuru Kenyatta.

Babu Owino went on to state that Gideon Moi and Musalia Mudavadi will be deputy Prime Ministers, with Hassan Joho and CS Fred Matiang’i taking up the roles of National Assembly and Senate Speakers.

The legislator closed his statement by saying that he will remain Embakasi East MP and a Cabinet minister in the Government, and Deputy President William Ruto will become the Leader of opposition.

Here is how Kenyans reacted;