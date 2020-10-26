On Monday, Deputy President William Ruto sent out a birthday message to President Uhuru Kenyatta wishing him good health, and a long life.

What surprised many was the DP’s tweet, which referred to the Head of State as his friend and boss, despite the many instances where they have thrown unpleasant words against one another, indirectly, in the recent past.

“Happy birthday to my friend and boss HE. Uhuru Kenyatta. May God almighty grant you good health and long life,” tweeted DP Ruto.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is marking his 59th birthday today (26th October).

Upon seeing the Deputy President’s message, Kenyans reacted some calling him out for disrespecting the president, while others commended him for the bold move.