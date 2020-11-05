Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has sent out a message on his social media pages, asking to swear in US President Donald Trump as ‘The People’s President’.

In his post, Miguna who is based in Canada said he is an experienced Barrister and Solicitor, and he had received a request from millions of Kenyans to swear him in, and that he should get in touch with him so that they can discuss his legal fees and other expenses.

“To Mr. Donald J. Trump: I am an experienced Barrister & Solicitor in Ontario, Canada. I have received instructions from millions of Kenyans asking me to swear you in as "The People's President." Please get in touch so that we can discuss my fees and other incidentals.

Yours very truly,

KMM LAWYERS P.C.

Miguna Miguna,” wrote Miguna.

US President Donald Trump Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

His request to Donald Trump came after a section of Kenyans created memes, of Raila Odinga referring the US President to Miguna Miguna to swear him in as People’s President after he complained of election Fraud, and threatened to move to challenge the election at the US Supreme Court.

Netizens who saw Miguna’s message went on to react to it, and here’s what they said;

Winfred Mathiu I think Kenyans will be a assigned a special place in heaven for being funny

Ambrose Mburu Swear him in for Americans to experience handshake and later they build bridges for politician's gain

Kioma Wakitale Mwishowareli Once you are done with Trump bring the trumpet to Uganda.Bobby Wine is expecting the same treatment. But please avoid Atwoli he may troll you at this time bars are being closed at 9

Abel Muketu Why is this sooooo funny

Mumbi Ngari Lakini Miguna shida hukuwa nini

Lameck Nyabuti You're masterbating noon time

Charles Mark Dienya You are an international barrister swearing in Peoples President's across the globe, is Trump's legitimate?

Issa Baba Salim Given the abrupt change in percentage numbers that is peculiar to a random voting pattern, I strongly believe the electoral official are culpable of underhand vote canvassing in favor of the Democrats.

Eve Omiti By the way double mm it worked for us here in Kenya why not in America? but when he calls for more discussion about your fees and incidentals please just advise him to go home in peace coz the people's have already spoken through their votes, And I think that the decision they've made should be respected

Meshack K Chirchir Sir.try send a Hard copy..Not to make us feel somehow proud of you here.The so called Joe Bid.. Is not like Despot Uhuru you will be jailed and sentenced for uncountable years

Winston Kariuki Our international solicitor has spoken again ...this time wooing a potus for legal representation, but tiiis unfortunate we aren't boarding