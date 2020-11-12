On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta gave his seventh State of the Nation address in parliament, and his words have aroused different reactions from Kenyans.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who was among the people who made their comments on the address said that he hopes the Head of State’s speeches in future will be short, fresh and captivating.

He went on to say that the speech should also avoid remarks that the President has made before, and he should leave details and instead inspire the country.

“In future I hope the President’s speech writers will write short, fresh and captivating speech and avoid repeating speeches made by the President along the year. Leave the details to the submitted reports and give us something that captures our imaginations and inspires the country,” wrote Kipchumba Murkomen.

Read Also: Key highlights of Uhuru's State of the Nation address

President Uhuru Kenyatta in parliament while making the State of the Nation address.

Following his tweet, here is how Kenyans on twitter responded to it;