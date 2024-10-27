The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyans 'salimia' Senator Cherargei over bill to extend presidential term to 7 years

Charles Ouma

My phone is almost blowing up, even in my social media pages, I have not had peace - Senator Samson Cherargei

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei
Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei who is behind the bill shared that Kenyans have been "blowing up" his phone, bombarding him with calls, texts and WhatsApp messages

Kenyans are leaving nothing to chance in their quest to express their opposition to a proposed bill seeking to extend the term of the President from the current five years to seven.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei who is behind the bill revealed on Saturday that he has been on the receiving end with Kenyans calling and texting him in a bid to have their voices heard to a point of his phone "blowing up".

He urged Kenyans to channel their views through the official avenues provided for in the constitution rather than bombarding him with endless calls and text messages.

"I want to thank Kenyans that I have also not had peace, my phone is almost collapsing, I have received over 10,000 SMSs and hundreds and thousands of WhatsApp messages and calls.

"I want to appeal to Kenyans to use the official email of the Parliament because my phone is almost blowing up, even in my social media pages, I have not had peace," Cherargei stated during a press conference in his office.

The lawmaker shared that he is impressed with the response received, noting that 250,000 emails have been sent either in support or in opposition to the bill.

READ: Did Kenyans opt to queue for Qatar jobs instead of public participation?

A photo of the Senate chambers
A photo of the Senate chambers A photo of the Senate chambers Pulse Live Kenya

''I am happy that Kenyans took time, and I am happy by the overwhelming reports as you are aware The Parliament of the Republic of Kenya, to be specific the Senate, has received more than 250,000 emails and counting, either in support or opposing of the proposals,’’ he added.

Without substantiating his claims, the Senator said that most of the responses he has so far received are in support of the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill that is currently before the Senate.

"What I want to tell Kenyans is that I am listening, I am reading, today it was an opportunity to listen to Kenyans on the reservations that they support and don’t support.

"I have seen that members of the public are in support of most of the provisions specifically on more allocation to counties from 15 to 40 percent they agree with," Cherargei added.

The proposed bill fronted by Cherargei seeks to have the term of elected leaders increased from the current five years to seven.

Senator Samson Cherargei
Senator Samson Cherargei Senator Samson Cherargei Pulse Live Kenya

It also seeks to introduce additional constitutional offices: The Office of the Opposition Leader and that of a Prime Minister which will see the taxpayer dig deeper to foot the salaries and perks that will come with the offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

