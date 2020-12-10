Kenyans on twitter have strongly disagreed with Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, after he took to the platform to describe President Uhuru Kenyatta as a revolutionary leader.

In the tweet, Ngunyi said people must choose a side, and he had chosen the side of history, headed by President Kenyatta, noting that he has achieved more than what was achieved in 50 years since independence, in the 7 years he has been in office.

He went on to state that whoever does not agree with him can go ahead and sit on a pin, as he also called on Kenyans to take up a #Challenge57, where they will create a fun, creative song or dance video, highlighting what stands out for them, in the seven years President Uhuru Kenyatta has been in-charge.

“SAY whatever you WANT, but Uhuru Kenyatta is a REVOLUTIONARY. Take the #challenge57. You must CHOOSE a SIDE. I choose HIS side of history. And if you disagree, YOU CAN SIT ON A PIN,” wrote Mutahi Ngunyi.

In the poster he shared, the video with the most retweets will get a cash prize of Sh57,000.

Upon seeing his tweet, KoT went on to warn the political analyst, some accusing him of misleading President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Here’s how they reacted;

A section of twitter users however, agreed with Mutahi Ngunyi's remarks, stating that Uhuru had indeed achieved more than had been achieved in 50 years since independence.