ADVERTISEMENT
Agnes Ngetich makes history, sets new 10,000m record

Charles Ouma

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba talked to the athlete shortly after her victory and celebrated the record

Agnes Ngetich makes history, sets new 10,000m record
Agnes Ngetich makes history, sets new 10,000m record

Kenyan athlete Agnes Ngetich has set a new world record in 10 kilometers race, making history in the process.

Ngetich asserted her dominance in the race, crossing the finish line in 28.46 at the 10,000 Valencia Ibercaja 2024 race in Valencia, Spain.

Her record saw her shed off 28 seconds from the previous record and made her the first woman in history to run 10000m in under 29 minutes.

The feat was celebrated by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba who shared that he talked to the athlete on phone shortly after she did the country proud.

"Stepped out of church this blessed sunny Sunday to the beautiful news of Agnes Ngetich smashing the World Record in the 10km Road Race in Valencia Spain," Namwamba stated.

"I have spoken with Agnes on the phone to congratulate her on this superb feat. Whole of Kenya is proud of you Agie." The CS added.

World Athletics while announcing Ngetich’s new record described it as “out of this world”.

"OUT OF THIS WORLD 's Agnes Ngetich smashes the 10 kilometres road race world record* by an astonishing 28 seconds at the @10KValencia and becomes the first women in history to break 29 minutes. 28:46 *Subject to the usual ratification procedures." World Athletics stated on X.

Ngetich’s record will be subjected to ratification procedures before being declared the official world record.

More follows...

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

