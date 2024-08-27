Netizens react as 'Papa Wa Roma' Wetangula meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

Wetangula, who is often referred to by the nickname 'Papa wa Roma', shared the news of this significant moment on his official social media pages.

Moses Wetangula meets Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday 26, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Although Wetangula did not provide detailed information about the discussions that took place during the meeting, he expressed his joy at having met the leader of the Catholic Church.

In his social media post, he said, “Honored to meet the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, at his Apostolic Palace, popularly known as the Papal Palace in Vatican City.”

Wetangula praised Pope Francis for being a true servant leader, highlighting his commitment to bringing hope, equality, and opportunities to the less fortunate.

Wetangula also acknowledged the Pope’s embodiment of mercy, love, compassion, and courage, which he demonstrates as he leads the universal church.

Reactions from netizens

The photos of Wetangula’s meeting with Pope Francis sparked a variety of reactions online.

A section of his supporters was thrilled by the encounter, with some commenting on how fitting it was for “Papa wa Roma” to finally meet the “Pope of Rome.”

However, not all reactions were positive. Some netizens criticised Wetangula’s trip to Rome, arguing that it was unnecessary, especially given the pressing issues currently facing Kenya

These individuals felt that Wetangula should prioritise his duties at home rather than traveling abroad.

Origin of Moses Wetangula's nickname 'Papa Wa Roma'

Moses Wetangula has been known as 'Papa Wa Roma' long before he became the Speaker of the National Assembly.

In September 2022, residents of Bungoma County, where Wetangula hails from, and his former classmates explained that the nickname was coined because Wetangula’s directives and orders are always strictly followed, much like the Pope’s commands are respected within the Catholic Church.

One of Wetangula’s former classmates explained the significance of the nickname, saying, “When the Pope gives an order during a sermon or meeting, the order is followed by all pastors, churches, and everyone follows the directive. That’s how Wetangula’s leadership is viewed.”

The nickname has since gained popularity among Kenyans, and Wetangula himself has embraced it, often tagging his social media posts with the moniker.