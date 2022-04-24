RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why President Kenyatta has cancelled his trip to Zimbabwe

Cyprian Kimutai

President Kenyatta was scheduled to attend the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya's president, speaks during the independence celebrations on Jamhuri Day at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Photographer: Luis Tato/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President, Uhuru Kenyatta, has cancelled his planned visit to Zimbabwe following the death of former President Mwai Kibaki on Friday, April 22.

Kenyatta was scheduled to officially open the 2022 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to be held from April 26 to 30.

The cancellation was made public by Zimbabwe's permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana through his twitter handle.

"President [Emmerson Mnangagwa] announced that President Kenyatta is no longer coming for the ZITF as there is national bereavement in Kenya following the death of former President Mwai Kibaki," read his tweet in part.

The City of Bulawayo had resolved to honour Kenyatta by renaming one of its streets to his name during the visit to Zimbabwe.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa address the media during Mnangagwa's two-day-visit to Kenya at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 9, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa address the media during Mnangagwa's two-day-visit to Kenya at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 9, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

President Kenyatta, accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, will on Monday, April 25 lead the nation in viewing the body of the late Kibaki at 10 am in Parliament.

Public viewing at Parliament Buildings will be between 9 am to 5 pm for two days; Tuesday and Wednesday.

After lying-in-state for three days, on Friday, April 29, the military gun carriage and State Funeral Procession will make its way from State House to the Nyayo Stadium, the venue of the National State Funeral.

The former President will be buried on Saturday, April 30, at his home in Othaya, Nyeri County.

Cyprian Kimutai

