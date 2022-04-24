Why President Kenyatta has cancelled his trip to Zimbabwe

Kenyatta was scheduled to officially open the 2022 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to be held from April 26 to 30.

The cancellation was made public by Zimbabwe's permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana through his twitter handle.

"President [Emmerson Mnangagwa] announced that President Kenyatta is no longer coming for the ZITF as there is national bereavement in Kenya following the death of former President Mwai Kibaki," read his tweet in part.

The City of Bulawayo had resolved to honour Kenyatta by renaming one of its streets to his name during the visit to Zimbabwe.

President Kenyatta to lead the country in mourning

President Kenyatta, accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, will on Monday, April 25 lead the nation in viewing the body of the late Kibaki at 10 am in Parliament.

Public viewing at Parliament Buildings will be between 9 am to 5 pm for two days; Tuesday and Wednesday.

After lying-in-state for three days, on Friday, April 29, the military gun carriage and State Funeral Procession will make its way from State House to the Nyayo Stadium, the venue of the National State Funeral.