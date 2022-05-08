RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyatta University to fire hundreds of staff in cost cutting exercise

Authors:

Amos Robi

Kenyatta University has the highest number of staff having increased its staff from 3,067 in 2017 to 3,126 in 2020.

A file photo of Kenyatta University main campus
A file photo of Kenyatta University main campus

Hundreds of staffers at Kenyatta University are going to be declared jobless after the university management announced it was going to embark on a restructuring exercise aimed at cutting operational costs in the institution.

Recommended articles

Kenyatta university Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina in a circular said the move was due to the tough financial times the university was going through as well as reduced capitation from the national government.

Prof Wainaina pointed out that the funding the university received from the government has remained constant over the past few years despite the changing economic times adding that the reduction of self-sponsored students in the universities even worsened the situation.

Kenyatta University's main gate
Kenyatta University's main gate ece-auto-gen

A committee appointed to look at ways the university could reduce operational costs proposed merging of programmes to maximize efficiency, reduction of part time teaching and de-establishment of academic programmes with few students.

The university of Nairobi in 2021 increased fees for some of its programmes due to financial constraints which were plunging the university into crisis.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) pointed out Kenyatta University, University of Nairobi and Moi University as the institutions which were grinding to a halt due to the financial crisis they were facing.

University of Nairobi
University of Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The IMF proposed to the universities to cut operational costs as well as seek other ways to generate revenue besides student admission. Kenyatta University is the university with the highest number of staff having increased its staff from 3,067 in 2017 to 3,126 in 2020.

According to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), public universities have statutory debts amounting to Sh20.5 billion, in addition to amounts owed in the form of pension, workers’ savings in cooperative societies.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyatta University to fire hundreds of staff in cost cutting exercise

Kenyatta University to fire hundreds of staff in cost cutting exercise

Atheists in Kenya challenge Mama Rachel Ruto over Karen water purification miracle claims

Atheists in Kenya challenge Mama Rachel Ruto over Karen water purification miracle claims

Tell Kenyans the job I took from you-Matiang'i answers DP Ruto

Tell Kenyans the job I took from you-Matiang'i answers DP Ruto

Kalonzo in dilemma as Raila running mate selection panel issues new directive

Kalonzo in dilemma as Raila running mate selection panel issues new directive

Time is ripe for a woman Deputy President - Nairobi Woman Rep, Esther Passaris

Time is ripe for a woman Deputy President - Nairobi Woman Rep, Esther Passaris

Rigathi Gachagua issues warning to DCI as probe into Sankok son's death takes new twist

Rigathi Gachagua issues warning to DCI as probe into Sankok son's death takes new twist

Rachel Ruto: I prayed for dirty borehole water and it miraculously became clean

Rachel Ruto: I prayed for dirty borehole water and it miraculously became clean

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

DP Ruto reveals secret 2017 strategy that Uhuru is using to campaign for Raila

DP Ruto reveals secret 2017 strategy that Uhuru is using to campaign for Raila

Trending

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

The late former President Mwai Kibaki was buried at his home in Kanyange village, near Othaya Town in Nyeri County

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

President Kenyatta ennagages aide-de-camp

Police discover another gun at Sankok's home as more details emerge

Nominated Jubilee MP David Ole Sankok (Twitter)