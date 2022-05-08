Kenyatta University to fire hundreds of staff in cost cutting exercise

Kenyatta university Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina in a circular said the move was due to the tough financial times the university was going through as well as reduced capitation from the national government.

Prof Wainaina pointed out that the funding the university received from the government has remained constant over the past few years despite the changing economic times adding that the reduction of self-sponsored students in the universities even worsened the situation.

A committee appointed to look at ways the university could reduce operational costs proposed merging of programmes to maximize efficiency, reduction of part time teaching and de-establishment of academic programmes with few students.

The university of Nairobi in 2021 increased fees for some of its programmes due to financial constraints which were plunging the university into crisis.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) pointed out Kenyatta University, University of Nairobi and Moi University as the institutions which were grinding to a halt due to the financial crisis they were facing.

The IMF proposed to the universities to cut operational costs as well as seek other ways to generate revenue besides student admission. Kenyatta University is the university with the highest number of staff having increased its staff from 3,067 in 2017 to 3,126 in 2020.