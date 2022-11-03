Kenyatta University VC makes triumphant return after being reinstated

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Wainaina triumphantly returned to the KU main campus and attributed the turn of events to divine intervention.

"God used the new government to allow wrongs to be rectified using our fundamental principles," he said after his return.

"For me to be alive today is a miracle. I knew the fury that was coming after taking my stand," he added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Prof Wainaina lost his job on July 12, at the height of his conflict with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, who faulted the university don for opposing the granting of school land to the World Health Organisation for establishment of a regional hub.

“That land is still intact and the title deed is with us, we had a plan for what we wanted to do with the land. There are procedures if the government wanted to take the public land,” he said.

It appeared to the professor that the land was being grabbed.

“On July 4th bulldozers came at night and invaded our land. The 140 acres were taken by government officials disguised as squatters, we won’t tolerate land grabbers,” he said.

Additionally, the former vice chancellor stated that he would ensure that the university regains ownership of the Kenya University Teaching and Referral Hospital, which he said had been taken four years after construction.