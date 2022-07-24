RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Keroche Breweries head back to court after KRA declined to re-open Naivasha plant

Authors:

Amos Robi

The High Court had ordered the reopening of the brewery which was closed over tax wrangles

Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja speaks during a press conference
Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja speaks during a press conference

Keroche Breweries has headed to court yet again and filed a petition against the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner Githii Mburu for disregarding a High Court order to re-open the Naivasha plant.

Recommended articles

On July 14, 2022 the High Court issued orders for the firm to re-open on condition that the brewer paid Sh8 million on the 30th day of each month to the KRA until the next hearing which was scheduled for September 22, 2022.

"An order be and is hereby issued that the Defendant/Respondent, taxman, its officers, agencies, associates to unseal the packaging line, the stores and to reactivate the Exercisable Goods Management System (EGMS) in the Applicant's Keroche Breweries processing plant in Naivasha and to generally allow the applicant to carry on business forthwith," the court ruling read.

READ: Keroche Breweries head back to court after KRA declined to re-open Naivasha plant

Tabitha Karanja Keroche speaking to reporters during the unveiling of Susan Kihika's 2022 gubernatorial running mate on May 16, 2022
Tabitha Karanja Keroche speaking to reporters during the unveiling of Susan Kihika's 2022 gubernatorial running mate on May 16, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"Within 7 days of the applicant to pay the respondent Sh8 million as the first installment on the tax arrears. And thereafter to pay a similar sum on the 30th day after such payment until the next hearing date," the order read.

The taxman however went to court to counter the orders although the courts did not certify any of the orders granted.

The brewer is however yet to re-open despite having court orders. Court representatives for Keroche said if the case is not heard soon, KRA will continue to disregard the orders.

The closure of the brewery has seen more than 300 employees who have been on unpaid leave since the tax man ordered the closure of the plant.

READ: I am not the owner of the company - Tabitha Keroche reveals in court

Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja speaks during a press conference
Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja speaks during a press conference Pulse Live Kenya

The recent closure by KRA has drained all our resources and unfortunately if nothing is done in the next seven days, we will be forced to drain down all the beer and lay down over 250 direct employees and thousands within our nationwide distribution network,” Karanja said.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Keroche Breweries head back to court after KRA declined to re-open Naivasha plant

Keroche Breweries head back to court after KRA declined to re-open Naivasha plant

Wamuchomba opens house DP Ruto built for a family in Kiambu

Wamuchomba opens house DP Ruto built for a family in Kiambu

Ruto blasts Uhuru, Kinoti over arrest of 3 with election materials

Ruto blasts Uhuru, Kinoti over arrest of 3 with election materials

New KU management begins process of relinquishing land to State

New KU management begins process of relinquishing land to State

Raila withdraws from Presidential Debate, explains his reasons

Raila withdraws from Presidential Debate, explains his reasons

Chiefs' only duties are ID replacement, tracing lost wives -Gachagua

Chiefs' only duties are ID replacement, tracing lost wives -Gachagua

Moi Family to pay Sh2B for land grabbed in 1983

Moi Family to pay Sh2B for land grabbed in 1983

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Mwangi Wa Iria gifts Raila and Karua cows in Murang'a rally

Mwangi Wa Iria gifts Raila and Karua cows in Murang'a rally

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto with police officers attached to his official residence in Karen

Maribe in hot soup after blood-stained shorts found in her house

Former TV anchor Jacqueline Maribe (left) with her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie at Milimani Law Court on July 19, 2022. Image by Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Gov't goes after teachers who punished a Class 8 pupil for not scoring 400/500

Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan

Police explain arrest of Venezuelan found with IEBC stickers at JKIA

Police officers conducting a security drill at JKIA