Keroche Industries CEO Tabitha Karanja has stated that she fears Omar Lali, her late daughter Tecra Muigai's lover.

In a request to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the breweries proprietor is seeking to have an inquest into her daughter's death heard in Nairobi and not Lamu island.

The letter outlines that the primary mode of transport to the island is via boat stating that it would endanger her family.

Ms Karanja argues that Lali is influential among boat owners and beach boys who ply the route which poses a threat to the billionaire family accusing him of their daughter's death.

"That it came as an extreme shock to the family of the deceased to learn that the Director of Public Prosecution has made another whimsical and arbitrary decision to terminate/withdraw the inquest proceedings from the Chief Magistrates Court at Milimani Law Courts with an indication of getting the same instituted at Lamu Law Courts," the letter read in part.