The family of late Kiambaa MP, Paul Koinange has announced Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 as the date for his burial.

In a statement, Koinange's family said the funeral service will be held at St. John's Church in Kiambaa at 11 AM.

The funeral service will last for an hour, with only 50 people in attendance, in strict observance of the set protocols by the Ministry of Health.

After the service, a private burial service attended by family members will conducted at his home in Kiambaa.

In the statement, the family said that those who would like to follow the funeral service online will be provided with a live-link where they can follow the funeral service.

“For those wanting to follow the proceedings online, we will provide a Live-Link from beginning to end on all platforms in order to give those not able to attend a chance to give the late Hon Paul Koinange as befitting a send-off as possible under the circumstances,” read part of the statement.

