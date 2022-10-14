Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments

Police discovered Mwangi’s body dumped inside Kieni Forest in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, on Wednesday evening.

Preliminary investigations revealed trauma injuries on his head while his face had been disfigured by acid.

According to police officers aware of the probe, Ms Chania had reported her husband as a missing person on Sunday, October 9, after he disappeared mysteriously.

She filed two missing person reports, one at Kamwangi Police Station and the other at Mwea Police Post.

On the day he went missing, he did not have his phone with him and thus could not be traced.

"My husband was alive on Sunday morning. He went downstairs and never came back. He did not carry his mobile phone and in the evening when he failed to show up, the next day I reported the matter at Kamwangi police station and later at Mwea police post, which is within my jurisdiction.

“We have been married for 24 years and have three children. He had not expressed any fear for his life,’’ she told authorities.

She told the police that her husband, an engineer and contractor in Rwanda, was in the country for more than a month.