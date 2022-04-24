Mwai Kibaki Jr writes tender tribute mourning his grandfather

Kibaki Jr described the former president as a legend saying he had endured and lived to witness dreams of generations come true.

“Sometimes a legend that endures for decades endures for a reason... To realise the power of our dreams and inspire galaxies of greatness for generations to come. The sky is not the limit. It is only the beginning.

"Legends never die RIP your excellency,” Kibaki Jr’s post read.

Kibaki Jr also thanked everyone who has sent their condolence messages as well as prayed for the family.

President Kenyatta to lead the country in mourning Kibaki

President Uhuru Kenyatta, has had to cancel his planned visit to Zimbabwe to open the 2022 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to be held from April 26 to 30.

Accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, President Kenyatta will on Monday April 25, lead the nation in viewing the body of the late Kibaki at 10:00 a.m. in Parliament.

Public viewing at the Parliament Buildings will be between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for two days - Tuesday and Wednesday.

After lying in state for three days, on Friday April 29, the military gun carriage and State Funeral Procession will make its way from State House to the Nyayo Stadium, the venue of the National State Funeral.

The former President will be buried on Saturday April 30, at his home in Othaya, Nyeri County.

Previous state funerals in Kenya

The country has so far witnessed five state funerals;

First President of the Republic of Kenya Mzee Jomo Kenyatta in 1978 Former Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa in 2003 Nobel prize winner Prof. Wangari Maathai in 2011 Former First Lady Lucy Kibaki in 2016 and; Former President Daniel arap Moi's funeral in 2020.