Update: Warrant of arrest issued against Murgor sisters

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

They are supposed to appear in court on March 23 for plea taking

Cheryl and Stephanie with Murgor at Langata DCIO offices on October 25, 2021.
Cheryl and Stephanie with Murgor at Langata DCIO offices on October 25, 2021.

A new twist has emerged in the case between the Ndichu's and Murgor's after a warrant of arrest was issued for the arrest of Cheryll and Stephanie Murgor.

The two were required to appear in court on Friday to take plea but they did not turn up and warrants against them were issued.

When they failed to appear in court, their lawyer Philip Murgor told the court his clients were not aware of the summons and protested the charge sheet presented against them.

According to the document issued by Kibera Law Courts magistrate Lopokoiyit, the two are expected to be arrested as soon as possible for the contravention of section 92 and 250 of the penal code respectively.

Snippet from CCTV footage of Eddie Ndichu, Paul Ndichu and Munira Hassan's incident with Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor.
Snippet from CCTV footage of Eddie Ndichu, Paul Ndichu and Munira Hassan's incident with Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor. Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Kenyan Constitution, Section 92 of the Penal Code, any person who takes part in a fight in a public place is guilty of a misdemeanor and is liable to imprisonment for one year.

Section 250 on the other hand states any person who unlawfully assaults another is guilty of a misdemeanour and, if the assault is not committed in circumstances for which a greater punishment is provided in this Code, is liable to imprisonment for one year.

Stephanie is accused of assaulting Munyra Mohamed while her sister, Cheryll is accused of fighting Munyra at the Emara Ole Sereni hotel on the night of October 16 and 17.

Paul Mwaura Ndichu at a Kibera court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Paul Mwaura Ndichu at a Kibera court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. [Collins Kweyu, Standard] Pulse Live Kenya

Paul Mwaura Ndichu was charged with assault and malicious damage. On Wednesday, Paul appeared before Kibera senior resident magistrate Renee Kitagwa.

He denied the charges and was released on Sh100,000 bond with cash bail of the same amount. His brother Eddie failed to take a plea on grounds his employer refused to give him time off to attend court.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

