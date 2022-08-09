RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

What to expect as you go into a polling station today

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Voters have been queuing at polling stations from 6:00 a.m. to cast their ballots

Voters queued at Lower Kabete Primary School in Nairobi during the 2022 General Election [Photo. Victor Kiprop]
Voters queued at Lower Kabete Primary School in Nairobi during the 2022 General Election [Photo. Victor Kiprop]

Kenyans are today going to the polls to decide who forms the next government, with the General Election covering six elective seats: president, governor, senator, county woman representative, member of National Assembly and ward representative.

Recommended articles

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials in most parts of the country were able to open polling stations on time with few isolated incidents of delays in Mombasa.

Political leaders have led the charge, turning up to cast their ballots as early as 6:00 a.m. when voting began. Deputy President William Ruto, Senior Counsel Martha Karua and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua were among the first politicians to cast their votes before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Here are a few things voters can expect as they go into polling stations:-

Voters can expect to take up to 10 minutes to go through the voting process, mostly due to hithes with biometric voter identification.

MP Gachagua was among voters whose details could not be retrieved by the KIEMS kits, causing IEBC officials to utilize the manual voters' register.

Due to internet connectivity issues as well, IEBC officials in Changamwe constituency - Mombasa experienced up to two-hour delays in kicking off the voting process at polling stations.

IEBC has advised voters to retrieve the details of their voting streams at the polling centres to avoid queuing at the wrong lines.

Presidential running mate Karua was one of the voters whose details could not be found on one stream and had to be transferred to another stream before she could vote.

By sending one's IDnumber#YearOfBirth to USSD code 70000 a voter can easily receive details of their voting station, including the stream to report to once at the polling station.

The Returning Officer at Rongai constituency, Nakuru on Tuesday morning suspended the member of National Assembly election after a mix-up with ballot papers.

After the Rongai suspension, there are now three constituencies where MNA elections will be done at a later time. The other two are Pokot South and Kacheliba whose ballot papers had errors.

Mombasa and Kakamega gubernatorial elections have also been suspended due to errors on ballot papers.

Follow live updates on the 2022 General Election by Pulse Kenya.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Protests in Rongai after suspension of parliamentary election

Protests in Rongai after suspension of parliamentary election

Raila receives a hero's welcome as he votes in Kibra [Video]

Raila receives a hero's welcome as he votes in Kibra [Video]

What to expect as you go into a polling station today

What to expect as you go into a polling station today

Mama Ngina, Uhuru vote in Gatundu South [Video]

Mama Ngina, Uhuru vote in Gatundu South [Video]

Another Parliamentary election suspended by IEBC

Another Parliamentary election suspended by IEBC

MP candidate arrested after being found with crude weapons

MP candidate arrested after being found with crude weapons

Matiang'i assures Kenyans of security after casting his vote [Video]

Matiang'i assures Kenyans of security after casting his vote [Video]

Raila Odinga's message to Kenyans as polls kickoff cross the Country

Raila Odinga's message to Kenyans as polls kickoff cross the Country

Rigathi Gachagua casts his vote in Mathira [Video]

Rigathi Gachagua casts his vote in Mathira [Video]

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

Parents react after order to close schools catches them by surprise

IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI

4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

CS Matiang'i announces public holiday