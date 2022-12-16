Police trainee in trouble for slapping and cutting senior with a slasher

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the incident which was reported at the National Police College Main Campus – Kiganjo, occurred after the recruit who was due to graduate in two months declined to collect litter as he was instructed by his squad leader.

Matters escalated quickly which saw the recruit identified as Paul Imbenzi use a slasher near him to inflict head injuries on his senior.

“Trouble started for the conscript identified as Imbenzi Paul, after he failed to collect litter as instructed by his squad leader, during last Friday’s morning fatigue. A brief argument ensued before the suspect reached for the crucial course man’s implement used in clearing long grass and inflicted an injury on the squad leader’s head,” the DCI said in a report.

Police recruits in a previous recruitment exercise Pulse Live Kenya

The trainee who was arrested and detained at Kiganjo police station left the entire college surprised as it was unusual for trainees who were to graduate to disciplined officers to behave in such a manner.

“In a disciplined institution where civilians are shaped into disciplined police officers after going through various rigorous stages of moulding, this case was a shocker not heard in Kiganjo in recent times! The suspect was arrested,’ noted the DCI.