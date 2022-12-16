ADVERTISEMENT
Police trainee in trouble for slapping, cutting senior with slasher

Amos Robi

There had been no similar incidents in the Police College reported for a long time

National Police College - Kiganjo
National Police College - Kiganjo

A Kiganjo Police College trainer has been dismissed and is facing court charges for slapping and attacking his trainer with a slasher.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the incident which was reported at the National Police College Main Campus – Kiganjo, occurred after the recruit who was due to graduate in two months declined to collect litter as he was instructed by his squad leader.

Matters escalated quickly which saw the recruit identified as Paul Imbenzi use a slasher near him to inflict head injuries on his senior.

READ: Security breach forces Police IG to miss Ruto event

“Trouble started for the conscript identified as Imbenzi Paul, after he failed to collect litter as instructed by his squad leader, during last Friday’s morning fatigue. A brief argument ensued before the suspect reached for the crucial course man’s implement used in clearing long grass and inflicted an injury on the squad leader’s head,” the DCI said in a report.

Police recruits in a previous recruitment exercise
Police recruits in a previous recruitment exercise

The trainee who was arrested and detained at Kiganjo police station left the entire college surprised as it was unusual for trainees who were to graduate to disciplined officers to behave in such a manner.

READ: 3 arrested in connection with shooting of senior chief

“In a disciplined institution where civilians are shaped into disciplined police officers after going through various rigorous stages of moulding, this case was a shocker not heard in Kiganjo in recent times! The suspect was arrested,’ noted the DCI.

The assault victim was treated at the college dispensary and discharged, the attack object on the hand was kept for use as an exhibit in court.

Police trainee in trouble for slapping, cutting senior with slasher

