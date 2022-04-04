RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Residents of Kileleshwa organise 'job' interview for MCA aspirants

Cyprian Kimutai

Each aspirant will be given 10 minutes each to explain why they deserve the seat

Voters queue at a polling station at Mutomo primary school in Kiambu on October 26, 2017, as polls opened for presidential elections. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Residents of Kileleshwa have requested the presence of all Members of County Assembly (MCAs) aspirants seeking to represent them in the Nairobi County Assembly.

Though a letter drafted by Kileleshwa Ward Neighbourhood Association (KIWANA) Manager, Sam Mwaura, aspiring MCAs were invited for an interview set to take place on Saturday, April 9 at Kileleshwa Covenant Community Church.

During the interview, the aspirants will be given 10 minutes each to explain to the residents why they think they would be the perfect fit for office.

"The introduction will be in the form of a brief overview of your CV. We will also want to hear whether you meet the integrity criteria set out in the Constitution and how you plan to engage in the fight against corruption," read the letter in part.

The aspirants will also be quizzed on their understanding of the national values and principles of governance as set out in Article 10 of Chapter 2 of the Constitution.

Article 10 speaks of the national values and principles of governance. That includes:

(a) Patriotism, national unity, sharing and devolution of power, the rule of law, democracy and participation of the people.

(b) Human dignity, equity, social justice, inclusiveness, equality, human rights, non-discrimination and protection of the marginalised.

(c) Good governance, integrity, transparency and accountability; and

(d) Sustainable development.

According to KIWANA coordinator Carol Sudi, several candidates have shown interest. "As at now, I have seven confirmations. Deciding to vie is someone's decision but voting is something personal and people will choose those they want to vote for," she said.

As one of the oldest neighbourhoods in Nairobi, Kileleshwa still remains a lush upscale suburb to live in. The ward has an estimated population of about 27,202 citizens. The area comprises of Muthangari and Kileleshwa Sub Locations.

Cyprian Kimutai

Residents of Kileleshwa organise 'job' interview for MCA aspirants

