Didmus Barasa surrenders to police

The news was confirmed by Bungoma County Police Commander Francis Kooli.

Speaking to the media, Barasa said that he survived an assassination attempt.

Barasa has sought the services of Senior Counsel John Khaminwa to defend him in the case.

Through Khaminwa & Khaminwa advocates, the lawyer filed an application on behalf of the MP for a bail pending arrest.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the long time human rights activist and attorney, once the bail has been approved by a judge, the law firm will provide information on the client's next steps.

"As soon as the application is heard and appropriate orders are made, you will be advised accordingly by the said law firm," read a letter in part addressed to the DCI.

Barasa wins election but is denied certificate

Khaminwa's bail application came just hours after Barasa who was vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket was announced as the winner of the Kimilili MP race beating Khaemba of the Democratic Action Party with 26,861 to 9,497 votes respectively.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) however, withheld the election certificate belonging to Barasa.

IEBC Kimilili Returning Officer George Omondi turned away an agent who said he was sent to receive the certificate on Thursday.

Omondi said that the election certificate could only be handed over to the MP who must appear physically at the Kimilili tallying centre.

On Wednesday, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said that the matter was outside the commission’s hands and would leave investigative authorities to handle it. He explained that the commission would only be involved if the MP is convicted.