RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Didmus Barasa surrenders to police

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The news was confirmed by Bungoma County Police Commander Francis Kooli

Didmus Barasa surrenders to police
Didmus Barasa surrenders to police

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has surrendered to police over the alleged murder of his opponent Brian Khaemba’s aide.

The news was confirmed by Bungoma County Police Commander Francis Kooli.

Speaking to the media, Barasa said that he survived an assassination attempt.

Barasa has sought the services of Senior Counsel John Khaminwa to defend him in the case.

Through Khaminwa & Khaminwa advocates, the lawyer filed an application on behalf of the MP for a bail pending arrest.

Veteran lawyer, Senior Counsel Dr John Khaminwa
Veteran lawyer, Senior Counsel Dr John Khaminwa Pulse Live Kenya

According to the long time human rights activist and attorney, once the bail has been approved by a judge, the law firm will provide information on the client's next steps.

"As soon as the application is heard and appropriate orders are made, you will be advised accordingly by the said law firm," read a letter in part addressed to the DCI.

Khaminwa's bail application came just hours after Barasa who was vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket was announced as the winner of the Kimilili MP race beating Khaemba of the Democratic Action Party with 26,861 to 9,497 votes respectively.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) however, withheld the election certificate belonging to Barasa.

IEBC Kimilili Returning Officer George Omondi turned away an agent who said he was sent to receive the certificate on Thursday.

Omondi said that the election certificate could only be handed over to the MP who must appear physically at the Kimilili tallying centre.

On Wednesday, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said that the matter was outside the commission’s hands and would leave investigative authorities to handle it. He explained that the commission would only be involved if the MP is convicted.

That is a matter for the police and I believe the law will take its course because the commission does not deal with those kinds of cases. Our officers on the ground will be witnesses and as far as the law goes, until that time an individual is convicted, the commission will not want to interfere with the criminal investigation,” Chebukati said.

READ: Chebukati explains what happens to Kimilili MP seat as police hunt Barasa

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Change in Nyandarua as Badilisha beats Kimemia

Change in Nyandarua as Badilisha beats Kimemia

New senators-elect confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

New senators-elect confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Presidential transition team issues updates on the handover of power

Presidential transition team issues updates on the handover of power

Chebukati issues stern warning to party agents

Chebukati issues stern warning to party agents

Didmus Barasa breaks silence on shooting incident [Video]

Didmus Barasa breaks silence on shooting incident [Video]

New governors-elect in 16 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

New governors-elect in 16 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Kiraitu and Linturi lose to co-owner of Baite TV

Kiraitu and Linturi lose to co-owner of Baite TV

Didmus Barasa surrenders to police

Didmus Barasa surrenders to police

How Kenya Kwanza - Azimio shared Nairobi parliamentary seats

How Kenya Kwanza - Azimio shared Nairobi parliamentary seats

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Presidential election results

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)

How many votes did Raila get at Ruto, Uhuru, Karua's polling stations?