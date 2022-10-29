RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kinoti directed me to fix charges against Gachagua- DCI officer reveals

Charles Ouma

The officer stated that George Kinoto who was the serving as the DCI boss gave 'very strict and fixed' timelines to come up with findings promptly charge Gachagua

A collage image of former DCI boss George Kinoti and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
A senior detective at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has alleged that former DCI boss, George Kinoti directed them to fix Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the case in which the Gachagua was accused of embezzling Ksh200 million.

In a sworn affidavit dated October 15, the officer detailed that Kinoti directed them to move with speed and have Gachagua who was then serving as Mathira MP arrested and charged in court.

According to the officer, so high was the pressure that the officers arrested and charged the former Mathira MP without having satisfactory evidence and at a time when investigations were still in progress.

“On April 15, 2020, the DCI received a letter from the Financial Reporting Centre making allegations of criminal conduct against the accused persons imputing embezzlement of funds from the National Irrigation Board and other entities.

“The investigations team headed by myself was given strict and fixed timelines to come up with findings promptly which made it difficult to conduct thorough and comprehensive investigations into the allegations.” Reads the affidavit in part.

Rigathi Gachagua is on July 26, 2021 being led to Milimani Law Courts
Rigathi Gachagua is on July 26, 2021 being led to Milimani Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

"While investigations were still in progress, the (former) director of DCI, George Kinoti CBS, directed us to make recommendations that will enable the accused persons to face charges," the affidavit read on.

"Due to pressure from our boss, we were not able to cover crucial areas of the investigations that would have shed some light on the case," added the officer in his affidavit.

The case in which Gachagua was accused alongside William Wahome Mwangi, Anne Nduta Ruo, Julianne Jahenda Makaa, Samuel Murimi Ireri, Grace Wambui Kariuki, Lawrence Kimaru, Irene Wambui Ndigiriri, David Reuben Nyangi Nguru and M/S Rapid Medical Supplies Ltd has since been withdrawn.

Charles Ouma

