Murkomen lists wheelbarrow in his Sh550 million estate

Denis Mwangi

Roads CS nominee Kipchumba Murkomen appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments

Kipchumba Murkomen appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.


Elgeyo Marakwet Senator and Roads Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen revealed his net worth as Sh550 million, when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Murkomen said his net worth comprised land parcels and property across the country.

I am worth an estimated figure of Sh550 million, made up of majorly properties; my house in Nairobi, another one in Eldoret and 2 parcels of land in Trans Nzoia, parcels of land in Narok, Kajiado, and Nairobi apart from where I live.

I have a bit of machinery; vehicles, and a wheelbarrow, but cumulatively that comes to about Sh550 million,” Murkomen said.




He explained that his sources of income include his law practice, salary at the Senate and farming.

I practise law under the firm of SMS Advocates LLP which is one of the primary sources of income. Of course, I have been earning a salary from my job as the senator of Elgeyo Marakwet county and I also do a bit of farming,” he said.

Murkomen represented African business firms in Washington DC before Congressional Committees and lobbied for good business laws and regulations through his law firm.

He also negotiated trade agreements for African countries on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

The senator drafted the first Water sharing agreement in Kenya between the Government of Kenya and the KFW Development Bank in Trans Nzoia.



  • Advocate of the High Court of Kenya
  • Master of Laws (LLM) – 2007 American University’s Washington College of Law, Washington DC, USA
  • Master of Laws (LLM) – 2006 University of Pretoria, Pretoria South Africa.
  • Diploma in Law, 2006 Kenya School of Law
  • Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), 2004.
