Ruto cancels key engagement as search for running mate heats up

Ruto instead sent Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Nandi Governor Stephen San to represent him in Ewaso Ng'iro, Narok county where the burial took place.

Ruto was holed up in a meeting for the better part of the day with his allies, figuring out who would be his best bet for a running mate.

An autopsy conducted on the body of the deceased by the head of Homicide department at DCI, Samuel Nyoguto and Dr Oduor revealed that they found the bullet entered through the left side of Memusi's head just above the ear, and exited from the right side.

“The shot-gun is also 69cm long and it is shorter than the boy’s left hand and this, therefore, shows it is possible he may have shot himself. However, we cannot rule out the possibility that he was shot by someone else.

“His hand has been dusted, and the debris will be subjected to investigations. If the boy shot himself, the gun should have left some traces of powder,” investigators stated.

Ruto who was initially expected at the burial spent the day at a meeting in his Karen home where the running mate decision proved a headache, leading to delays.

The race is reported to have narrowed down to Senator Kithure Kindiki and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua whose supporters across the country are keenly following the developments.

The big announcement was initially set to be made at 10 AM, freeing up DP Ruto's schedule to attend the burial.

The meeting however took longer with the announcement postponed to 1 PM and later moved to 3PM.

In Mathira, Gachagua's supporters converged at a hotel in Karatina town in Nyeri county on Saturday morning hoping that he would land the coveted slot.

On the other hand, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki's family was also hopeful that he would carry the day with his parents, Daniel and Anne Kindiki, stating that they have been praying for him to land the position.

"Yesterday night we had a special prayer session with his mother. We asked God to remember him since we heard some people saying Ruto was considering Gachagua because he comes from a majority group among the Kikuyu community," Stated the Tharaka Nithi lawmaker's father.