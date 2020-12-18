Former Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen has spoken after the Senate, in a Special Sitting upheld the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, the Senator said that when the senate is influenced to decide a certain way by the National Government, it stops doing its job, which is to protect counties and county governments.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator who was not in favor of Sonko’s impeachment said that even after losing the battle, his conscience is clear, and he hopes history will judge them differently.

He was among the 16 Senators who voted to save the Nairobi Governor from impeachment.

“We lost the battle but my conscience is clear. When the Senate endorses Impeachments sponsored by the National Government it ceases to be the defender and protector of counties and County Governments. I am confident history will be kind to us in the fullness of time,” said Kipchumba Murkomen.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during a hearing of his impeachment motion at the Senate

In the Special Sitting, Senators allied to Deputy President William Ruto all voted against the impeachment, while those allied President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga voted for Sonko’s removal from office.

Sonko was accused of four charges including; a gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, violation of national laws, and lacking the mental capacity to run the county government.

On all 4 charges, 27 Senators voted YES, 16 voted NO while, 2 (Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr. and Senator Johnson Sakaja) abstained.