Kiraitu Murungi joins Kenya Kwanza alliance

Kiraitu led a delegation of Meru leaders to a meeting with Ruto at his Karen residence.

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by President-elect William Ruto.

During the meeting, his Democratic Empowerment Party agreed to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, along with 13 MCA from Meru County Assembly elected on the party’s ticket.

The meeting also featured 13 MCAs elected on a UDA party ticket. With the DEP joining Kenya Kwanza, all members of the Meru County Assembly are in support of Ruto.

In 2017, Jubilee won 13 seats and PNU also won 13 seats.

We welcome the Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) to Kenya Kwanza. Their resolve to work with us is an indication that leaders agree that the interests of Kenyans override our personal or party interests,” Ruto shared after the meeting.

Kiraitu previously supported the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The former governor failed to defend his seat, which was won by independent candidate Kawira Mwangaza.

Kiraitu, who lost the first election in 30 years, was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as a member of the Kenya Law Reform Commission and sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

KLRC is a government commission established to keep under review all the laws of Kenya to ensure their systematic development and reform.

Law scholar Musili Wambua and lawyer Duncan Okello are also among those sworn in on Monday, August 15, 2022. Kiraitu will serve for six years.

