Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

Murungi opined that money is the ultimate source of happiness and unpacked how financial abundance translates into happiness with a section his audience in agreement while others disagreed.

“Money is the foundation of happiness. It is a symbol not only of value, but also of freedom, abundance and a good life.” The former Gover noted.

He explained that poverty should not be glorified as everyone “has a fundamental right to live a dignified, rich, prosperous and happy life.”

“Money can buy hobbies, travel, holidays and experiences which enhance the quality of life.

"We should not glorify or romanticise poverty. Everyone has a fundamental right to live a dignified, rich, prosperous and happy life. In a nutshell, money can buy happiness.” Muriungi added.

Social media users weigh in

Netizens weighed in, with a debate ensuing on social media as sampled in the comments below.

Kamau Sammy: Very relative...money alone cant be a source of hapiness. With money and poor health, money can't buy happiness.

Antoh Nesh: Happiness comes from within, being positive and understanding that you can be happy with or without money,,,then you will be free to live a happy life, money can't buy happiness,just material things, happiness comes from heart.

Jimmy Wagethay Jnr : I disagree with you on this ... happiness is situational ...in Ur context,if travel n make ends meet...is happiness!! A patient with all the money ,at stage 4 in the best hospital ,may lack happiness ... money can't buy happiness.

Kîthînji Kînoti: Very true. The lie that money isn't a source of happiness or it cannot buy happiness has been told so many times mostly by the monied such that it has been taken as true!!

Justorina Nywax: That's a good lesson honourable keep up

Kiraitu Murungi's pursuit of happiness

In November last year, Kiraitu Murungi added another feather to his cap after graduating with a degree in happiness studies and noted he is now fully equipped to spearhead the happiness revolution in the country.

“I am happy to announce that I successfully completed a one-year degree course in happiness studies from the Happiness Studies Academy and graduated. I am now fully equipped to spearhead the happiness revolution in my motherland.” Murungi wrote at the time.

