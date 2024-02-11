The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

Charles Ouma

Everyone has a fundamental right to live a dignified, rich, prosperous and happy life - Kiraitu Murungi

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money and happiness sparks debate on social media
Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money and happiness sparks debate on social media

Former Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi who is leading a happiness revolution has caused a excitement on social with his latest lecture on money and happiness.

Murungi opined that money is the ultimate source of happiness and unpacked how financial abundance translates into happiness with a section his audience in agreement while others disagreed.

“Money is the foundation of happiness. It is a symbol not only of value, but also of freedom, abundance and a good life.” The former Gover noted.

He explained that poverty should not be glorified as everyone “has a fundamental right to live a dignified, rich, prosperous and happy life.”

“Money can buy hobbies, travel, holidays and experiences which enhance the quality of life.

"We should not glorify or romanticise poverty. Everyone has a fundamental right to live a dignified, rich, prosperous and happy life. In a nutshell, money can buy happiness.Muriungi added.

A collage image of Kiraitu Murungi and his certificate in Happiness Studies
A collage image of Kiraitu Murungi and his certificate in Happiness Studies Pulse Live Kenya

Social media users weigh in

Netizens weighed in, with a debate ensuing on social media as sampled in the comments below.

Kamau Sammy: Very relative...money alone cant be a source of hapiness. With money and poor health, money can't buy happiness.

Antoh Nesh: Happiness comes from within, being positive and understanding that you can be happy with or without money,,,then you will be free to live a happy life, money can't buy happiness,just material things, happiness comes from heart.

Jimmy Wagethay Jnr : I disagree with you on this ... happiness is situational ...in Ur context,if travel n make ends meet...is happiness!! A patient with all the money ,at stage 4 in the best hospital ,may lack happiness ... money can't buy happiness.

Kîthînji Kînoti: Very true. The lie that money isn't a source of happiness or it cannot buy happiness has been told so many times mostly by the monied such that it has been taken as true!!

Justorina Nywax: That's a good lesson honourable keep up

Kiraitu Murungi's pursuit of happiness

In November last year, Kiraitu Murungi added another feather to his cap after graduating with a degree in happiness studies and noted he is now fully equipped to spearhead the happiness revolution in the country.

“I am happy to announce that I successfully completed a one-year degree course in happiness studies from the Happiness Studies Academy and graduated. I am now fully equipped to spearhead the happiness revolution in my motherland.” Murungi wrote at the time.

Kiraitu Murungi during his graduation
Kiraitu Murungi during his graduation Pulse Live Kenya
The politician is the chief happiness officer at his company called Happiness Resource Centre through which he hopes to advance the happiness revolution in the country.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

