Kirinyaga Woman Rep calls out Waiguru infront of Ruto

Addressing the gathered crowd, Maina spoke candidly about the alleged threats on her life, referencing an incident where she was attacked during an event in Kirinyaga.

"While you (President Ruto) were away, there were people who had plotted to kill me, and I pray that let's practice peace when engaging in politics. Since I don't want to keep a grudge, Governor Anne Waiguru, I have forgiven you.

“Even those suspects you sent to attack me, I have forgiven them as well. I can see them here. I have spoken to the County Commissioner, Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO), and County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO), and they have assured me that within one week, they will be brought to book because we must follow the law," she alleged.

Pulse Live Kenya

The unexpected confrontation took place on a day intended for celebrating the commissioning of link roads, with President Ruto presiding over the event.

Governor Waiguru, in her remarks earlier during the event, focused on the development projects in the county.

She urged President Ruto to consider increasing the budget for the road linking Kagumo to Kangaita, stating, "The road's budget is around Ksh2 billion, and the amount already dispatched is Ksh200 million. I request the president to consider adding the amount when doing the revised budget in February so that the road can be completed."

Waiguru also took the opportunity to commend President Ruto for the subsidised fertiliser programme, which has significantly reduced prices from Sh6,500 to Sh2,500.

She highlighted the positive impact of the programme on local farmers, facilitating the growth of agricultural products in the county.

Governor Anne Waiguru, Woman Rep Njeri Maina joined President William Ruto during the launch of link roads in Kirinyaga Pulse Live Kenya

The Kirinyaga Woman Representative fell victim to an attack by unknown people during a meeting with journalists in Kerugoya on Tuesday, August 22.

The incident occurred when an unidentified group stormed the gathering, pelting stones and leaving Ms Maina injured on the head.

Swift medical assistance was rendered at the scene before she was subsequently taken to a hospital in Nairobi for further treatment.

After the woman rep accused the governor of being behind the plot, Waiguru threatened to sue for defamation.

In a letter sent to Njeri on August 25, Waiguru’s lawyer demanded the woman rep to withdraw a statement she made on her Facebook page linking the governor to her attack.