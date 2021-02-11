Kisii County Assembly has become the fourth to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2020.

This comes hours after Migori County Assembly became the third county to do the same.

On Tuesday, Kisumu became the second County Assembly to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2020, just a few days after the Siaya County Assembly.

The Bill requires the approval of at least 24 county assemblies before it is forwarded to parliament.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati submitted the draft Bill to the 47 counties for debate on January 26, 2021.