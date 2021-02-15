Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi has been arrested.

Reports reaching Pulse Live, indicate that Maangi was arrested at Kisii School, by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as he waited for Deputy President William Ruto.

Deputy Governor Maangi was driven to the Kisii Central police Station, where he is currently being questioned.

The reason for his arrest is not known.

His arrest comes a day after former ODM Kisii branch Chairman Samuel Omwando who switch camp to the Tanga Tanga side was arrested from his house in Nyanchwa. Maangi had condemned his arrest.

DP Ruto is expected to share a platform with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, as they all attend the burial of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae.