Kisii Governor James Ongwae on Tuesday violated the outlined order of events to grant former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to address the 11th commemoration of Mashujaa Day gathering at the Gusii Stadium.

Governor Ongwae had given his speech and before concluding he invited the ODM party leader to give his remarks.

In his classic manner, former PM Odinga begun by making a brief historical reference linked to the host county.

He went on to applaud President Uhuru Kenyatta for the decision to host the public function outside Nairobi.

Mr Odinga went on to remind his listeners that Kisii County was first to host a BBI rally.

Noting that the rallies were scheduled to resume, the ODM party leader concluded his sppech with his resounding call, "Nobody Can Stop Reggae".

Also Read: DP Ruto to speak during Mashujaa Day fete [Full Programme]