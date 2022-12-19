Governor Arati comes to aid of tortured Kisii boy, makes 1 promise

Arati who visited the young boy in the hospital condemned the act, saying it was inhumane, urging community leaders and community members to be wary of people with mental disturbances.

Governor Arati said the hospital bill at Kisii Eye hospital had been cleared adding that the county will sponsor the child’s education until he is self-reliant.

“The government has paid the hospital bill. Let us be angels of other people,” Governor Arati said.

Simba Arati visits Kisii boy who was tortured Pulse Live Kenya

Doctors at the Kisii Eye also promised to work with the county government to enable a smooth rehabilitation of the young boy, especially his mental side.

"We have been able to control infections and ensure he is fine. There are issues at home that should be sorted out. We need to know where he can be rescued, issues of mental health and where he will stay after he will be discharged," Dr Daniel Kiage of Kisii Eye Hospital said.

Kisii County Police Commander Musyoki Mutungi said detectives have launched investigations into the matter with the intention of bringing to culprits to book.

The body of Sagini was recovered in a banana plantation on Wednesday night. Police had initially arrested baby Sagini’s father as a suspect in the investigations but later released him for lack of evidence connecting him to the crime.

Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has offered Sh400,000 to any officers who gun down the gang behind the kidnapping.

Sonko has also offered Sh200,000 to any member of the public that provides information leading to the booking of the culprits.