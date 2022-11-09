Kitale nurse Elizabeth Lukreshia offered an all expenses paid trip to Mombasa

Viral Kitale nurse who warmed Kenyans’ hearts entertaining a sick child in a hospital has received yet another recognition from travel entrepreneur and Bonfire Adventures boss Simon Kabu.
Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has also offered to clear her tuition fees and guaranteed her a job upon completion of her course
Kabu on his social media pages appreciated the efforts of the nurse and offered her an all expenses 3 days paid trip to Mombasa while calling for respect for medical practitioners.
“Looking for this Nurse for her to get a 3 days Mombasa package courtesy of @bonfireadventures . We should respect our medical practitioners; nurses, Clinical officers, Doctors, pharmacists, phycologists, nutritionists and many others. Your job is a calling. You are just the best. Hats off to you,” Kabu wrote.
The gesture by the nurse identified as Elizabeth Robai has earned her recognition nationally with many popular figures appreciating her passion for her work.
On Wednesday, November 8, Robai met Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya who lauded her work as he promised to pay tuition fees for her while he also guaranteed her a job on completion of her course.
“I am very proud of this young lady, this is the kind of attitude we would like to see even for those that have completed their training. I have had her story and you can't believe she is the one dancing in that video.
“We are going to ensure she completes her education without any challenges and I want to guarantee her that once she finishes I will give her a job here in Trans Nzoia,” governor Natembeya said.
Elizabeth’s dancing videos have helped her build a following of 85,000 followers on TikTok. The nurse also said that she has a soft spot in the medical field because she is passionate about caring for the sick.
“I wanted to be a medical practitioner because I love caring for the sick. I have never thought of any other career,” she said in an interview.
Speaking on the motivation behind the viral video, she said it was part of her Project Transformation Dance Ministries (TDM).
