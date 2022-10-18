Kindiki discloses his account balances & sources of Sh544 million

Kindiki explained that his sources of wealth included his law practice, salary from his previous employment as well as entrepreneurship.

"At the moment I am an advocate at the High Court where I practise law.

"I am also a business person running a number of businesses, SMEs and I'm also a consultant for local and international organisations," Kindiki told the committee.

He listed his several sources of income, mentioning that his stock and real estate investments were among his most significant business ventures.

"It's made up of land and buildings of around Sh165 million, bank deposits of about Sh50 million, investment in shares, and deposits in five different saccos," the former Tharaka Nithi Senator said.