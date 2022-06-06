RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kitui accident survivors recall events leading to the horrific crash

Amos Robi

The matatu driver escaped the scene of the accident but could not make it far as he had broken his leg and hand

Survivors of the Kitui accident which claimed 11 lives have recounted events leading to the horrible accident.

Speaking after being stabilized in hospital, the survivors said the driver of the matatu which was overloaded was under the influence of alcohol which made him drive recklessly despite advice from passengers.

The 21 were coming from a dowry payment of one Vundi Mwendwa who was lucky to survive the crash. Mwendwa was filled with joy having just come from a very graceful ceremony not knowing a crash was awaiting them ahead.

“I only recall asking the driver to drive slowly. Suddenly the vehicle veered off the road and rolled, throwing most of us out of it, and all I could see were bodies and people writhing in pain” Mwendwa told The Nation.

Mwendwa who broke his right leg is currently undergoing treatment at the Kitui level four hospital alongside his wife, three children and other relatives who made it from the crash.

The tragic crash happened at Kanyonyoo junction in Kitui County on Saturday, June 4 night. Police reports indicate that the driver of the 14-seater matatu lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake another vehicle.

Good Samaritans and police rushed to the scene to help survivors who were rushed to Matuu Level 4 Hospital in Machakos and Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

Kitui County Police Commander Leah Kithei, the matatu's driver which belonged to Nakimu sacco escaped the accident scene but did not make it far as he was broke his legs. He was found lying unconscious.

Road accidents continue to claim many lives with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) carrying out aggressive sensitization campaigns urging road users to adhere to traffic laws to avert further loss of lives and injury.

“Road users must strive to be responsible whether in complying with traffic rules as a driver, rider or pedestrian, enforcing the law, or educating others in engaging in safe behaviour," NTSA stated.

Among those who perished in road accidents this week are Rabai Member of Parliament William Kamoti who was involved in an accident while heading home after presenting his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Amos Robi

