Kivutha Kibwana & Bishop Oginde among 14 shortlisted for EACC chairperson role

The post became vacant after the former chairperson, Archbishop Eliud Wabukala, left the EACC following the end of his six-year term in January.

The PSC invited members of the public to submit information on any of the shortlisted candidates that could aid in the vetting process.

According to PSC, the post attracted 89 applications before they were narrowed down to 14 who will now be interviewed on February 27 and 28.

Below is the full list of the shortlisted candidates for the position:

Benjamin Adam Mure Mweri Abdihafid Abdullahi Yarow Amani Yuda Komora Kaberia Isaac Kubai Eliud Wanjao Ngige Kivutha Kibwana Thomas Letangule David Adang Oginde Susan Nekesa Ngera Josiah Onyancha Norah Chepkemoi Kenneth Sakwa Justa Wawira Charles Kanjama

The interviews are scheduled for February 27 and 28, and the candidates are expected to provide academic and clearance certificates from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) as well as recommendations from professional bodies and associations.

In a statement, EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak praised Wabukala's leadership, noting that significant strides had been made in the fight against corruption and the promotion of ethics during his tenure.

“On behalf of the Commissioners, Executive Management and Staff of EACC, I thank the outgoing Chairperson for the focused and steady leadership that he has provided to the Commission in the last six (6) years.

"During his tenure, he was instrumental in shaping the strategic and policy direction of the Commission which has resulted in significant milestones in the fight against corruption and promotion of ethics in the country," wrote Mbarak.