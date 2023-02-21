ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kivutha Kibwana & Bishop Oginde among 14 shortlisted for EACC chairperson role

Amos Robi

Interviews for the 14 candidates are set for February 27 and 28 at the PSC offices

Kivutha Kibwana and David Oginde
Kivutha Kibwana and David Oginde

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted 14 candidates for the position of chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC), among them former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, renowned constitutional lawyer Charles Kanjama, and clergyman David Oginde.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The post became vacant after the former chairperson, Archbishop Eliud Wabukala, left the EACC following the end of his six-year term in January.

The PSC invited members of the public to submit information on any of the shortlisted candidates that could aid in the vetting process.

According to PSC, the post attracted 89 applications before they were narrowed down to 14 who will now be interviewed on February 27 and 28.

Lawyers Charles Kanjama
Lawyers Charles Kanjama Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wabukala bids EACC goodbye after 6 years of service

Below is the full list of the shortlisted candidates for the position:

  1. Benjamin Adam Mure Mweri
  2. Abdihafid Abdullahi Yarow
  3. Amani Yuda Komora
  4. Kaberia Isaac Kubai
  5. Eliud Wanjao Ngige 
  6. Kivutha Kibwana
  7. Thomas Letangule
  8. David Adang Oginde
  9. Susan Nekesa Ngera
  10. Josiah Onyancha 
  11. Norah Chepkemoi
  12. Kenneth Sakwa 
  13. Justa Wawira 
  14. Charles Kanjama

The interviews are scheduled for February 27 and 28, and the candidates are expected to provide academic and clearance certificates from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) as well as recommendations from professional bodies and associations.

In a statement, EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak praised Wabukala's leadership, noting that significant strides had been made in the fight against corruption and the promotion of ethics during his tenure.

Former EACC Chairman Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala
Former EACC Chairman Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala Pulse Live Kenya

READ: EACC names 4 prominent politicians behind Sh25 Billion corruption in gov't

“On behalf of the Commissioners, Executive Management and Staff of EACC, I thank the outgoing Chairperson for the focused and steady leadership that he has provided to the Commission in the last six (6) years.

"During his tenure, he was instrumental in shaping the strategic and policy direction of the Commission which has resulted in significant milestones in the fight against corruption and promotion of ethics in the country," wrote Mbarak.

Before joining the anti-graft body Wabukala was an Anglican church Bishop.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fredrick Okango hits at government over CAS shortlist

Fredrick Okango hits at government over CAS shortlist

Kivutha Kibwana & Bishop Oginde among 14 shortlisted for EACC chairperson role

Kivutha Kibwana & Bishop Oginde among 14 shortlisted for EACC chairperson role

CS Kuria explains moving his office to posh Two Rivers Mall

CS Kuria explains moving his office to posh Two Rivers Mall

Ex-news anchors & politicians among 224 CAS candidates

Ex-news anchors & politicians among 224 CAS candidates

Suspect linked to NHIF staffer's mysterious shooting arrested

Suspect linked to NHIF staffer's mysterious shooting arrested

Biden pledges $500m in military aid during Kyiv visit

Biden pledges $500m in military aid during Kyiv visit

Why DPP dropped terror case against Laban-Cliff Onserio

Why DPP dropped terror case against Laban-Cliff Onserio

I know he's watching me - Sabina Chege pleads with Uhuru

I know he's watching me - Sabina Chege pleads with Uhuru

Former Azimio official dissects Raila's stand on Ruto's presidency

Former Azimio official dissects Raila's stand on Ruto's presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CCTV footage capturing moment when NHIF employee Lilian Waithera was shot surfaces

CCTV footage unearths new details in the shooting of NHIF staffer in Nairobi CBD

NHIF offices

Puzzle of mysterious shooter behind NHIF staffer's death in Nairobi CBD

A collage of Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider and Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto during her engagment

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement

Catherine and her daughter Mitchelle who operated a mobile restaurant owner

Kenyan restaurant owners found dead in Finland