Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has called out Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr. for choosing to abstain in the Senate plenary vote to have Governor Mike Sonko impeached.

The Governor said he wished his County’s senator voted yes or no, stating that there comes a time in political life, where one must not sit on the fence, even in a brother’s case.

He added that choosing to abstain can leave a stain.

“I wish my Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr voted Yes or No in the Sonko case. There are times in life - especially in political life - when we must not "sit on the barbed fence"; blow hot/cold, even in a brother's case. In such a scenario, one must bite the bullet. To abstain can leave a stain,” said Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

In his response, however, the Makueni senator said that what the governor was doing is a case of a pot calling a kettle black.

During Sonko’s impeachment hearing, on Thursday, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Makueni’s Mutula Kilonzo Jr. abstained from the vote to impeach Sonko, as 27 other Senators voted in favor of the impeachment.

16 others voted against the impeachment of the Nairobi Governor, but the votes were not enough to save Sonko.